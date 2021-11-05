University of Florida changes course; professors may testify in lawsuit

article

The University of Florida on Friday reversed its position, saying three professors may testify as experts in a lawsuit challenging a new state law that critics say restricts voting rights.

The university last month had said that the three professors, Dan Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon Austin, were prohibited from testifying in the lawsuit brought by civic groups since doing so would put the school in conflict with the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which pushed the election law.

In a letter to the campus, university president Kent Fuchs said Friday that he was asking the office responsible for approving professors’ outside work to reverse recent rejections on requests to serve as expert witnesses in litigation in which the state of Florida was a party.