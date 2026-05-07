Universal Orlando closing Lost Continent, Mythos for new themed land

The Brief Universal Orlando will close the Lost Continent area of Island of Adventure to make way for a new themed land. As part of the closure, the land's popular Mythos Restaurant will close in 2027. Universal also shared new details about changes coming to the Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida.



Big changes are on the way for Universal Orlando, including a new themed land in Islands of Adventure and another new dining option at CityWalk.

Lost Continent out. New land in.

The resort announced Thursday that it plans to close the Lost Continent, an opening day land at Islands of Adventure, in the coming months to make way for a new themed land.

Venues and experiences in the land will close in phases. As part of the closure, the popular table-service restaurant Mythos will permanently shutter in 2027.

Not much else remains in the Lost Continent since parts of the land have already closed. The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad, a live stage show, closed in 2028 followed by Poseidon's Fury, a walk-through attraction with special effects and stunts, in 2023.

Universal has not yet revealed what will be replacing the Lost Continent.

"Universal Orlando Resort is continuing its unprecedent momentum as it prepares for a slate of compelling new guest offerings across the destination," the resort said in a news release.

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Construction wall surround the site of the former Poseidon's Fury attraction.

New restaurant for Jurassic Park

In Thursday's announcement, Universal also revealed plans for a new restaurant in the Jurassic Park area.

Thunder Falls Terrace will close this summer, and it will be turned into a new signature full-service restaurant. The new dining concept is expected to open next year.

Revamped Horror Make-Up Show

Over at Universal Studios Florida, the Horror Make-Up Show will temporarily close beginning May 12 for a "reimagined" show.

Universal shared that the updated show will "showcase a mix of classic and modern horror properties along with shockingly fun surprises."

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What else is coming to Universal Orlando?

Fat One's Hot Dogs and Italian Ice will join the dining lineup at CityWalk. The concept, which was founded by *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and his manager Joe Mulvihill, will replace Hot Dog Hall of Fame, which will close in July.

Other additions planned for CityWalk include the previously-announced Five Guys location in the former Burger King Whopper Bar spot and Luke Comb's Category 10.