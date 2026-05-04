Universal Orlando to close, revamp Horror Make-Up Show

The Brief Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida will be reimagined. The show will temporarily close to undergo changes, with the updated show debuting later this year, according to Universal Orlando. Horror Make-Up Show gives the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the special effects and makeup used in horror movies.



Horror Make-Up Show, the long-running live show at Universal Studios Florida, is getting a makeover.

The show will temporarily close starting May 12, with a "reimagined" version debuting later this year, Universal Orlando has announced.

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What we know:

Horror Make-Up Show has been a staple of Universal Studios since its debut in 1990.

"Featuring movie clips, props and interactive demonstrations, this experience offers fascinating funny insight into the movie making process," reads the show's description on the Universal Orlando website.

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The show features actors giving the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the make-up and special effects that are used in horror movies. Although the show is centered around horror, it's known for using a lot of humor.

What we don't know:

Universal has not yet shared any details about the reimagined show or what changes will be made.

Ahead of the closure, Universal is offering annual passholders reserved seating for the show from May 4 to May 10. Reserved seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.