Universal Orlando brings more flavors, music to Mardi Gras celebration

It’s time to let the good times roll again at Universal Orlando.

Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is happening now at Universal Studios Florida through April 4.

The celebration is all about food, music and lots of beads.

What’s on the Mardi Gras menu?

Food is a big part of the Mardi Gras celebration.

The menu includes staples like beignets, po’boys and king cake. But the dozen or so food kiosks around the park are also serving up food and drink items inspired by different countries such as France, Ireland, Mexico and Greece.

The chefs at Universal have cooked up new dishes for this year’s Mardi Gras, including flancocho (a half flan, half cake dessert) at the Puerto Rico kiosk, Mala beef skewer at the China kiosk and Rasta pasta at the Jamaica kiosk.

Pinchos de lechon, a popular item from last year’s event, has returned to the menu.

The culinary team also wanted to "elevate" the food experience this year by adding more live-fire cooking.

"That’s something I’m very passionate about," said chef Jens Dahlmann, vice president, executive chef of operations at Universal Orlando. "It really creates those multi-sensory experiences on the streets."

Brazil, Jamaica and Chile are among the kiosks with live cooking. Over at Chile, visitors will see chefs cooking large salmon over the open fire.

"It comes right to us from Patagonia," Dahlmann said. "Kissed by fire and smoke, simply served with some potatoes and fresh herb sauce. It’s just fantastic."

Nightly parade down the street of Universal Studios

Mardi Gras includes a nightly parade with colorful floats, street performers and, of course, beads.

"We have incredible floats," said Kelly Malik, show director, entertainment creative development for Universal Orlando. "The lights, the music, all of the energy of the performers are back this year and better than ever."

The parade features 12 hand-crafted floats that celebrate a different aspect of New Orleans, including the food and the music.

Universal also offers opportunities to ride on the floats. Visitors can buy the Ride and Dine Experience, which includes a spot on the float and a three-course meal.

Prince Gator makes his Mardi Gras debut

Universal has added a new character meet-and-greet for this year’s Mardi Gras. Prince Gator, the son of the King Gator character featured in the parade, will make appearances throughout the event at "The Wave," a large billboard next to the Horror Make-Up Show.

A full lineup of live entertainment

In addition to food and the parade, Mardi Gras also features live entertainment.

There’s live music from the Brass & Beads Band and Honey Bannister and the Mardi Gras Indians.

And on select nights, big names in music will take the stage for live concerts at the Music Plaza Stage.

The lineup includes Portugal. The Man, Joey Fatone & AJ McLean, Ziggy Marley, Bebe Rexha and The All-American Rejects.

