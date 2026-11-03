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Florida live midterm election results: 7th Congressional District

By
FOX 35 Orlando
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 6:00 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 6:00 PM EST

The Brief

    • The Florida midterm election is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
    • Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
    • Voters will decide the race for Florida's 7th Congressional District between Ryan Elijah and Bale Dalton. Rep. Cory Mills holds the seat – and lost the August primary to Elijah.

Former FOX 35 news anchor Ryan Elijah and former NASA chief of staff Bale Dalton are competing in Tuesday's midterm election to represent Florida's 7th Congressional District.

Rep. Cory Mills, the incumbent, was defeated by Elijah in Florida's partisan August primary.

When are election results released?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.

Live election results: Florida's 7th Congressional District

Live election results: Florida Map

The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.

2026 Elections