Florida live midterm election results: 7th Congressional District
Former FOX 35 news anchor Ryan Elijah and former NASA chief of staff Bale Dalton are competing in Tuesday's midterm election to represent Florida's 7th Congressional District.
Rep. Cory Mills, the incumbent, was defeated by Elijah in Florida's partisan August primary.
When are election results released?
Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
Live election results: Florida's 7th Congressional District
Live election results: Florida Map
The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.