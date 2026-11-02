Floodwaters remain high at Melbourne intersection as crews work to clear roads

The Brief Floodwaters remain high at Sarno and Wickham roads in Melbourne, with officials warning cleanup could take several days despite some improvement. Brevard County Public Schools canceled classes Tuesday as heavy rainfall left roads and neighborhoods flooded. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid standing water, especially when traveling to work or polling places on Election Day.



Floodwaters remained high Monday evening at the intersection of Sarno and Wickham roads in Melbourne, despite some improvement after crews cleared storm drains earlier in the day.

About 1 to 2 inches of water had receded, but significant flooding remained, and officials warned it could take several days for water levels to return to normal.

Brevard County Public Schools canceled classes Tuesday because of the flooding. Several high schools and elementary schools are within a 3-mile radius of the flooded intersection.

Why you should care:

Drivers were urged to avoid flooded roads, particularly after dark, when water depths are difficult to judge. Residents were also warned against walking through standing water, which can hide hazards.

According to the National Weather Service, just six inches of fast-moving water can knock an adult off their feet, while 12 inches can carry away most cars. Two feet of rushing water can sweep away SUVs and trucks. Officials remind residents: Turn around, don't drown.

Reporting from Melbourne, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Laurel Blanchard said the water was ankle-deep at the intersection and so murky that the bottom could not be seen. Blanchard and others assisted a driver who became stranded on a flooded roadway after his car stalled.

Rainfall totals across the area have been significant, with more than 10 inches reported in some locations and nearly 19 inches recorded at Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

With Election Day scheduled for Tuesday, voters were also urged to use caution when traveling to polling locations and never drive through flooded intersections.