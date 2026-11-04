Brevard schools remain closed after historic flooding

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The Brief Brevard Public Schools closed all its schools on Monday and Tuesday after historic flooding in the county. The district announced that schools will remain closed Wednesday. Several issues have prevented school from opening, including flooded roads, campus damage and staffing challenges, according to the district.



Brevard County schools will remain closed for a third day after historic flooding in parts of the county.

Third day of school closures

What we know:

Schools were closed Monday and Tuesday, while crews accessed buildings to ensure they were safe.

On Tuesday, the school district announced the closure would continue another day.

"This marks our third day of closures following this week's severe flooding throughout the county," Brevard Public Schools said in a news release. "We know how difficult these closures are for families, and we did not make this decision lightly."

School officials said several issues have prevented the school from reopening, including water service disruptions, flooded and closed roads, campus damage and staffing challenges.

According to the district, crew will continue inspections and cleanup to prepare for reopening.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when schools will reopen.

The district said it will share an update on Thursday's schedule soon.

Historic flooding hits Brevard County

The county is recovering from extreme flooding and road damage after heavy rain earlier this week.

Flooding left roads impassable, homes damaged and caused some businesses to close.

Two people died and over 100 were rescued from floodwaters in Brevard County, according to officials.