Orlando weather: Rain, flooding concerns remain for parts of Central Florida

The Brief The heavy rainfall that caused extreme flooding in Bevard County has ended. Scattered downpours are still possible on Tuesday, with a 50 to 60% chance of rain. Fewer showers Wednesday as conditions start to dry out and temperatures climb into the lower to middle 80s.



After Monday's catastrophic flooding across parts of Central Florida, the heaviest rain has finally ended.

However, scattered downpours remain possible throughout Election Day, with rain chances of 50-60%.

Most locations will receive less than an inch, but isolated spots could pick up another 1.5-2.5 inches.

Floodwaters will be slow to recede, and additional rain could worsen ongoing flooding. A Flood Watch remains in effect for coastal counties and Okeechobee County through 10 a.m.

Tuesday temperatures:

Expect occasional sunshine, highs in the lower 80s, and breezy east winds. Allow extra travel time when heading to the polls.

Gradual improvement Wednesday

What to expect:

Wednesday brings fewer showers as the atmosphere begins drying out.

Rain chances range from 20% along the coast to 30-50% inland, with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Highs climb into the lower to middle 80s.

Sunshine returns later this week

Thursday through the weekend looks considerably drier, with rain chances dropping to 20% or less.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower to middle 80s, and gradually decreasing humidity.

A weak front Friday or Saturday won't provide much cooling.

Cold front early next week?

A stronger cold front will arrive early next week, bringing a few showers followed by noticeably cooler weather.

Highs will stay below 80° next Tuesday, with overnight lows potentially dipping into the 50s.

Beach and boating hazards

Dangerous rip currents and rough surf continue along our Atlantic beaches.

Seas of 5-7 feet today gradually subside through Thursday, but another round of powerful Atlantic swell arrives Friday night into Saturday.

The NWS recommends staying out of the ocean.

Tracking the tropics

The NHC continues monitoring an area northeast of the Bahamas for possible subtropical development.

Formation odds are 30% over seven days.

No direct Florida threat is expected, although the system could contribute to renewed rough surf this weekend.