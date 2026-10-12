Universal adds Blumhouse to revamped Horror Make-Up Show

article

The Brief Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida will feature Blumhouse films when it reopens, Universal Orlando has announced. The live show gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how special effects are used in horror movies. The show is temporarily closed while the updates are made. Universal has not yet announced a reopening date.



Universal Orlando's updated Horror Make-Up Show will include Blumhouse films when it reopens at Universal Studios Florida, the company has announced.

What we know:

The revamped production will be called Universal Horror Make-Up Show featuring Blumhouse.

"In this live show, discover how Hollywood's top special effects artists have terrified moviegoers for over 100 years—from Universal's classic monsters to modern horrors of Blumhouse," Universal said in its announcement.

Horror Make-Up Show gets reimagined

Universal has partnered with Blumhouse before, with several of the production company's movies featured in haunted houses at Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal has not announced which Blumhouse films will be featured in the show or how they will be incorporated.

Blumhouse has produced horror movies such as "The Purge," "The Black Phone," "M3GAN," " Five Nights at Freddy's" and "Obsession."

Universal announced in May that the Horror Make-Up show would be updated.

When will the Horror Make-Up Show reopen?

What we don't know:

Universal has not yet announced an opening date for the revamped show. It's expected to reopen later this year.

One of the last remaining opening day attractions

Horror Make-Up Show has been a staple at Universal Studios Florida since its debut in the 1990s.

The show features actors giving the audience a comedic behind-the-scenes look at how make-up and special effects are used in horror movies through skits, movie clips and props.

Horror Make-Up Show is one of the last remaining opening day attractions at the park, along with the E.T. Adventure.

Animal Actors On Location, another opening day attraction, is set to permanently close in November.