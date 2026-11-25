Daytona Beach to host free Thanksgiving meal for residents affected by floods
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach residents affected by recent flooding can get a free Thanksgiving meal.
Helping residents impacted by floods
What we know:
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrik L. Henry is inviting residents to a community Thanksgiving dinner at the Cherry Cultural & Educational Center at 1 p.m. Thursday.
According to city officials, the event is intended to provide residents recovering from recent floods with a meal and community interaction.
"Recognizing the challenges many residents face as they recover from the recent flooding, the event will give the neighbors a chance to come together, enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and experience the spirit of gratitude and community," the city said in a release.
300 meals available
The event will provide meals to 300 residents on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, according to officials.
The menu will include oven-roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, cranberry sauce and assorted sliced pies.
Bethune-Cookman University's Wildcat Dining team will prepare the meals, according to officials. Other sponsors of the event include Gary Yeomans Ford, CW Roberts Contract Inc. and Glenn and Connie Ritchey.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the City of Daytona Beach.