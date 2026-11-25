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The Brief Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick L. Henry is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday for residents impacted by the recent floods. The meals will be available for 300 residents on a first-come, first-served basis at the Cherry Cultural & Educational Center. The menu will include oven-roasted turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and sliced pies.



Daytona Beach residents affected by recent flooding can get a free Thanksgiving meal.

Helping residents impacted by floods

What we know:

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrik L. Henry is inviting residents to a community Thanksgiving dinner at the Cherry Cultural & Educational Center at 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to city officials, the event is intended to provide residents recovering from recent floods with a meal and community interaction.

"Recognizing the challenges many residents face as they recover from the recent flooding, the event will give the neighbors a chance to come together, enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and experience the spirit of gratitude and community," the city said in a release.

300 meals available

The event will provide meals to 300 residents on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, according to officials.

The menu will include oven-roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, cranberry sauce and assorted sliced pies.

Bethune-Cookman University's Wildcat Dining team will prepare the meals, according to officials. Other sponsors of the event include Gary Yeomans Ford, CW Roberts Contract Inc. and Glenn and Connie Ritchey.