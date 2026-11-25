The Brief A severely injured puppy named Flower was rescued during the recent Brevard County floods after being found alone in the rain. Veterinarians amputated her badly infected leg to save her life, and she is recovering under the care of Crystal’s Critter Care and Rescue. Flower will remain in foster care until fully healed before being placed with a permanent family.



A puppy found alone and severely injured during recent flooding in Brevard County is recovering after veterinarians amputated one of her legs to save her life.

Good Samaritan saves injured dog

What they're saying:

The puppy, named Flower, was spotted by a Good Samaritan named Gia, who found her in the rain along a roadway and brought her to Crystal McClung, founder of Crystal's Critter Care and Rescue Inc.

McClung said Flower was severely underweight, covered in matted fur and suffering from multiple infections. One of her legs was badly infected and appeared to have been injured well before the flooding.

"The bottom of her leg was kind of missing," McClung said.

Veterinarians determined the leg needed to be amputated immediately to prevent further complications and save Flower's life.

"It's just awful for the people, but it's also awful for the animals because they have nowhere to go either," she said.

Flower begins her recovery

What's next:

Now weighing less than 5 pounds, Flower is adjusting to life on three legs and making progress in her recovery.

McClung said the recent flooding has created dangerous conditions not only for people but also for animals that have nowhere to go.

Flower is receiving continued treatment at Malabar Veterinary Hospital and will remain in McClung's care until she has fully recovered.

Once she is healthy, Flower will be placed with a permanent family.

Community members can follow her recovery and find updates through the Crystal's Critter Care and Rescue Facebook page.