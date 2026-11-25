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The Brief William "Tommy" Zeigler, 80, who spent nearly 50 years on Florida's death row for a 1975 quadruple murder, has died, according to his attorney. His legal team is exploring whether they can continue appealing his conviction and death sentence. Zeigler's death comes as new forensic testimony raised questions about blood evidence in the decades-old case.



William "Tommy" Zeigler, the Florida death row inmate convicted of killing his wife, her parents and another man on Christmas Eve 1975, has died at age 80, according to one of his attorneys.

David Michaeli, a member of Zeigler's legal team, confirmed that Zeigler died Tuesday night. Michaeli said Zeigler had been in declining health for some time but that the exact cause of death was not immediately known.

His attorneys are now trying to determine whether they can continue appealing the death sentence imposed in the case.

"That's what Tommy would have wanted," Michaeli said.

New forensic testimony preceded his death

The backstory:

Zeigler's death comes as his decades-old murder case was once again under scrutiny in an Orange County courtroom.

A state-hired blood spatter expert testified during a hearing late last year, presenting findings that appeared to conflict with portions of the prosecution's long-standing theory. The expert maintained confidence in her analysis as defense attorneys questioned her conclusions.

DNA evidence of Tommy Zeigler's shirt shows blood stains.

The testimony focused on blood evidence found on Zeigler's clothing, which has remained a central point of dispute throughout the case.

Four people killed on Christmas Eve 1975

Zeigler was convicted of killing his wife, Eunice; her parents, Virginia and Perry Edwards; and Charles Mays at the family's furniture store in Winter Garden on Dec. 24, 1975.

Prosecutors argued that Zeigler shot his family members and bludgeoned Mays with a metal crank.

A photo of Tommy Zeigler's family.

The state also presented testimony from three people who said Zeigler had asked about purchasing untraceable firearms. Prosecutors pointed to two life insurance policies he had taken out on his wife shortly before her death.

Zeigler was also shot during the incident, a detail that has fueled competing accounts of what happened inside the store.

Decades of legal challenges

Zeigler spent nearly 50 years on Florida's death row, maintaining his innocence through multiple trials, appeals and evidentiary hearings.

His defense teams repeatedly challenged the state's interpretation of the crime scene, arguing that investigators misread forensic evidence and failed to adequately consider alternative explanations.

Questions surrounding the blood evidence and the sequence of events remained unresolved.

What's next:

Following Zeigler's death, his attorneys are examining whether any legal challenges to his conviction or death sentence can continue.

The legal team's efforts could determine whether the case receives further judicial review, even after Zeigler's death.