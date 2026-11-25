The Brief Orlando officials approved a retro-style redevelopment of the vacant Colonial Promenade shopping plaza near Orlando Executive Airport. The 20-acre property will be renamed The Landings at Baldwin Park, with the project expected to generate more than $80 million in rental income. Construction and opening dates have not yet been announced.



A largely vacant shopping plaza near Orlando Executive Airport could soon get a new lease on life after officials approved a redevelopment plan.

Colonial Promenade to become The Landings at Baldwin Park

What we know:

The more than 20-acre Colonial Promenade property along East Colonial Drive has sat mostly empty for years. The proposed project would transform the shopping center into a retro-inspired destination called The Landings at Baldwin Park.

Matthew Wideman of The Wideman Company is part of the development team selected by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority to redevelop the property.

Wideman said the goal is to create a new connection between Orlando, Winter Park, Baldwin Park and downtown Orlando.

The new name reflects the property's location along the southern edge of the Baldwin Park community.

Shopping center has history dating to 1985

The backstory:

Colonial Promenade opened in 1985 and once housed a movie theater, music store and several other retailers.

The Orlando Aviation Authority took control of the property in 2017 because of its proximity to Orlando Executive Airport.

Authority board members welcomed the redevelopment approval, saying the project has been a long time in the making.

The authority's staff estimates the project could generate more than $80 million in rental income.

Redevelopment expected to bring new activity

What's next:

Commercial real estate expert Zack McNamara of Franklin Street said the redevelopment could bring new activity to the surrounding neighborhoods.

The property has remained shuttered for years, and the proposed project could help revitalize the East Colonial Drive corridor and nearby communities.

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What we don't know:

There is no timeline yet for when construction will begin or when the renovated shopping center is expected to open.