The Brief Eustis is moving forward with a $10 million purchase of Sharp’s Mobile Park, affecting more than 100 residents. The city plans to expand Ferran Park and public access to Lake Eustis, but says major changes could take years. Residents remain uncertain about how long they can stay, with a public meeting scheduled for Dec. 2.



More than 100 residents at Sharp’s Mobile Park in Eustis will eventually have to find new places to live as the city moves forward with a $10 million purchase of the waterfront property.

For some residents, the announcement has created uncertainty about how much time they have before they must leave their homes.

Residents worried about their future

What they're saying:

Linda, who has lived at the mobile home park for four years, said she and her husband purchased their home believing it would be their permanent residence.

Now, they are preparing to move, potentially leaving Lake County to be closer to her sister.

Linda questioned how the city plans to handle the displacement of more than 100 families.

City plans to expand waterfront access

The other side:

Last Thursday, the Eustis City Commission unanimously approved taking over a $10 million contract to purchase the property.

City officials say the acquisition is part of the 2025 Downtown Master Plan, which calls for expanding Ferran Park and increasing public access to Lake Eustis.

The city says it does not currently plan to relocate residents. However, lots will not be rented again when residents move out.

Officials also say rents will remain unchanged and the city will hire a property management company to oversee the park.

Changes could take years

Big picture view:

City leaders say major changes to the property are likely at least a couple of years away. They also say public ownership could provide residents with more protection than a private owner.

The timeline for converting the property into greenspace will be determined through future public workshops.

Linda and her husband say they are not waiting for a final timeline and have already started planning their move.

Public meeting scheduled for Dec. 2

What's next:

The city expects to officially close on the property by Dec. 19.

The next public meeting about the purchase and the property's future is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. at the Eustis Community Center.