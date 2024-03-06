A United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Houston after flames were seen coming from one of its engines, the airline confirmed.

According to Storyful, on March 4, a flight from Houston heading out to Fort Myers, Florida, was forced to return due to an engine issue.

TRAVEL NEWS: American Airlines orders 260 new planes, including Boeing Max jets

Video shared by Dorian D. Cerda showed flames spewing from the engine, with a crew member addressing passengers over the loudspeaker.

According to Cerda, the incident occurred approximately 15 minutes into the flight.

United Airlines stated that Flight 1118 had to return to Houston shortly after takeoff due to an engine issue and that the landing was safely executed, allowing passengers to deplane normally, Storyful said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"The flight landed safely and the passengers deplaned normally," United Airlines said, adding that they "arranged for a new aircraft to take our customers to their destination."

Investigations into the cause of the engine fire are ongoing, according to Storyful.