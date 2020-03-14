‘Unicorn dog’ teaches people to celebrate differences

article

Rae, the one-eared and newly Tik-Tok famous dog, is gaining popularity all across the globe.

Nicknamed “unicorn dog” because her one ear sits right on top of her head, Rae is teaching people how to celebrate their differences.

The now 12-week-old dog lost her ears due to an accidental injury after birth.

Her owner said as Rae grew, her ear started to shift closer and closer to the top of her head.

Rae was first introduced to the internet in a video uploaded to Tik Tok, but now has thousands of followers on Instagram.