Unemployment benefit claims unexpectedly fall as coronavirus lockdowns widen

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week amid a rise in COVID-19 infections and new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the disease.

Data released Thursday by the Labor Department showed 787,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims in the week ended Dec. 26, fewer than the 833,000 that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. The prior week's reading was revised higher by 3,000 to 836,000.

The number of people continuing to receive unemployment benefits fell to 5.219 million versus the 5.39 million that analysts were anticipating.

