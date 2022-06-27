Unclaimed $32K Florida lottery ticket sold in Lutz set to expire on Tuesday

article

Time is running out for a winning lottery ticket sold in Hillsborough County to be claimed.

The Florida Lottery said the deadline to claim the winning Fantasy 5 ticket is Tuesday, June 28 at midnight.

The ticket for the December 30, 2021 drawing is worth $32,686.71, the top prize.

The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for that drawing were: 14 - 17 - 24 - 25 - 32

Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at RaceTrac, located at 23390 State Road 54 in Lutz.

Anyone who purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket from the gas station is encouraged to check their tickets to see if they could be the winner.

The ticket must be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office or at its headquarters in Tallahassee.

If no one claims the prize, the money will go to Florida public schools.