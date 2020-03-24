ULA still targeting Thursday launch for Atlas V rocket

article

United Launch Alliance will use an Atlas V 551 rocket to launch the sixth and final spacecraft in the Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) series for the U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

AEHF satellites provide protected communications for strategic command and tactical warfighters operating on ground, sea, and air. Atlas V rockets successfully launched the first five AEHF satellites between 2010 and 2019.

The two-hour launch window opens at 2:57 p.m. EDT on Thursday at Space Launch Complex-41, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.