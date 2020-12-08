Expand / Collapse search

ULA plans Thursday Delta IV launch after months of delays

By FOX 35 News Staff
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance (ULA) has a rocket launch scheduled for Thursday.

They plan to launch their Delta IV rocket off the ground, aiming to complete its mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The launch window is said to open at 5:50 p.m.

The launch has been reportedly been delayed several times since June. 

