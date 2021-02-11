UK variant of coronavirus found in one student case at UCF, school says

article

The University of Central Florida reports that a student on the campus has tested positive for the U.K. variant of the coronavirus.

The university tweeted on Thursday evening that it had learned of the case reported in one student. UCF said it has enacted standard contact tracing and isolation processes.

"Contact tracing tells us that small group gatherings continue to be a source of UCF’s positive cases," said Dr. Michael Deichen, with UCF Student Health Services. "We encourage you to limit interactions with people outside of your immediate pod, especially when masks are not worn. If you are sick, stay home and monitor your symptoms so you do not put others at risk. If you find yourself in a situation that goes against public health recommendations, remove yourself."

Dr. Deichen said it was not a time for panic but that students and staff should prioritize health and safety.

"We must continue to Armor Up wherever we go," Dr. Deichen added.

In a bulletin to students, the school shared new and enhanced CDC guidance on how to properly wear a face mask. The new CDC guidance recommends that masks fit snugly with multiple layers or a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask.

As of Thursday, Florida led other states with the most reported cases of the U.K. variant of the coronavirus at 343.

