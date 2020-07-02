UCF to unveil new on-campus safety features

The University of Central Florida (UCF) on Thursday will show off some of its new safety features as students prepare to head back to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX 35 News will get a tour of the new operational protocols being put in place. Some of the safety measures include changes like Plexiglass, touchless bathroom features, and upgraded ventilation systems with UV-C ultraviolet lighting.

UCF officials say class sizes would run between 20 to 50-percent with marked areas for social distancing. The plan also calls for a hybrid of face-to-face and online courses.

Dorm life will also be more spaced out as occupancy guidelines will change and new quarantine space will be added in the residence halls.

Everyone on campus from students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear a face mask.

“We cannot let our COVID guard down. The most effective thing each of us can do is wear a face covering when we're around others and practice physical distancing," said UCF President Alexander Cartwright.

Students will also receive masks and sanitizer kits when they return to campus in the fall. There is also a plan being developed for COVID-19 testing, screening, and contact tracing.