UCF students graduate at a distance, part of COVID-19 safety procedure

Graduations look a bit different right now for students finishing their education. Still, the University of Central Florida is making their annual Grad Walk possible, with some extra safety measures.

The music, the stage, and the decorations are all the same, but the procedure is all new.

"I’m just happy to be able to walk across a stage," said business communications major Emily Kemp. "I don’t care if I have to wear a mask or not. I’m just happy to be done and have a diploma and a cap and gown in my hand," said business communications major Emily Kemp.

Students with up to four guests are contained in designated boxes across the ballroom. The graduate gets to walk toward the front of the room to receive their diploma and then onto the commencement stage where they can pause for a photo opportunity and briefly remove their facemask to reveal their smiles.

"I started in 2016 – it’s been a long journey, a lot of long nights and a lot of studying nights," business major Michael Fouche said. "So I’m happy to finally get to this moment so I’m happy to be here."

A challenging year for everyone – from changes to how they attend school, take tests, and interact with one another.

"Some of my friends in the Spring they weren’t able to have this celebration," Fouche said.

But now that one chapter is closing, and it’s on to the next. Finding employment during a pandemic could be the next hurdle for these grads.



"I’m gonna try to find a job," Kemp said.



"It’s definitely a very tough job market so I’ll definitely be looking for internships and also continuing with the job I have now," Fouche said. "I’m looking forward to the future."

Good luck and charge on Knights – you did it!

