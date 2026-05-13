UCF graduates boo commencement speaker over AI remarks

UCF graduates boo commencement speaker’s remarks on AI

(AP) —

The reaction came during a ceremony for UCF’s College of Arts and Humanities, where many graduates are pursuing careers in creative fields such as writing, music and animation.

The Brief UCF graduates booed a commencement speaker who praised artificial intelligence during a ceremony for arts and humanities students. Some students in creative fields reacted negatively to comments calling AI "the next industrial revolution." The crowd later cheered when the speaker said, "Only a few years ago, AI was not a factor in our lives."



A commencement speech at the University of Central Florida drew boos from graduates.

The reaction came after a speaker praised artificial intelligence during a ceremony for the College of Arts and Humanities.

The backstory:

Students reacted negatively when speaker Gloria Caulfield described AI as "the next industrial revolution" and said society is living through a period of profound change.

Many graduates in creative fields such as music, animation and writing appeared to take issue with the message.

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Some students said the remarks struck a nerve because of concerns that AI could replace creative jobs, lower wages and make already competitive fields more difficult to enter.

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The reaction later softened when Caulfield added, "Only a few years ago AI was not a factor in our lives," drawing cheers from the crowd.

A UCF spokesperson declined to comment.