UAW strike: Union President Shawn Fain to give update Friday afternoon

Friday marks three weeks since the expiration of the United Auto Workers (UAW) contract with Detroit's Big Three and Union President Shawn Fain is planning to give an update on social media.

The UAW announced a 2 p.m. "stand-up announcement" from Fain for Friday, Oct. 6. The details of what will be announced were not revealed – however, the Friday updates follows the cadence set forth by the union since the strike started on Sept. 15.

While the Friday announcement is the traditional cadence, the UAW has previously said in announcing the virtual press briefings that Fain would be speaking "barring serious progress" with Ford, GM, or Stellantis. Also, Fain has previously spoken at 10 a.m. while calling on workers to leave the job at noon the same day.

Earlier this week, Ford made delivered its seventh offer to the union, which included record pay and benefits. Workers would get a pay raise of more than 20%, along with cost-of-living allowances for inflation.

Additionally, all tiers would be eliminated while wage progression would be reduced by more than half the time it takes to earn top wages. Average new hires will earn six figures by the fourth year. Temporary employees would be included in profit sharing and full ratification bonus, Ford said. The automaker says this offer is the "strongest offer Ford has made on the key economic issues since Aug. 29."

Then on Thursday, two days later, Ford announced the layoffs of 400 people.

Last week, Fain announced striking union members at General Motors and Ford, sparing Stellantis for the first time. Ford was spared from striking unions the previous week.

Details of General Motors and Stellantis' most recent proposals have not been released.

The union initially was asking for a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, the tier system removed, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands. However, the union said it is now willing to accept a pay raise percentage in the mid-30s.