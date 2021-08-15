U.S. Coast Guard helping Haiti following 7.2 earthquake

article

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting Haiti after the 7.2 earthquake rattled the nation on Saturday.

The Coast Guard allocated a number of planes and ground units to help in the transportation of medical personnel and supplies, along with transporting critically injured Haitian citizens to medical facilities in Port au Prince.

A news release said:

"On behalf of the United States Coast Guard I express our deepest sympathies to the people of Haiti," said Coast Guard District Seven Commander, Adm. Brendan McPherson. "Our hearts go out to our Haitian diaspora here in Miami and to those tragically impacted in Haiti. We are supporting USAID humanitarian relief efforts, U.S. Southern Command’s ENDURING PROMISE, and coordinating closely with Ambassador Sison and her country-team to assist in every way that we can. Our helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. Our cutters remain offshore and on standby to assist the citizens of Haiti and to support agency response locally. Our unity of effort, our commitment to our neighbors, and our ability to lead through crisis will help see us all through this tragic event."