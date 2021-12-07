U.S. Border Patrol: Good Samaritan finds $1 million in cocaine floating near Florida Keys, turns it in
FLORIDA KEYS - A large amount of drugs was found floating near the Florida Keys, and the person who discovered it notified the U.S. Border Patrol.
The discovery – nearly 70 pounds of cocaine that is worth $1 million -- was made over the weekend, according to the agency.
They described the individual as a "Good Samaritan" who located it and contacted authorities.
The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in recovering the drugs.
