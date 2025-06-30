Two women arrested in Alachua County after children found in shed

The Brief Two women were arrested in Alachua County after deputies found two 5-year-old children locked inside a shed without food, water, or electricity. The children were discovered with a large knife within reach and a brick blocking the door. Sabine Thrift and Tamara Stoiber face multiple charges including child neglect and, in Stoiber’s case, false imprisonment.



Two women were arrested Saturday after deputies found two 5-year-old children abandoned and locked inside a shed in Alachua County, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call early June 28, 2025 in the 13500 block of NE U.S. Highway 301. Witnesses at the scene told deputies they had discovered the children inside a shed with a brick placed against the door to keep them from leaving.

The shed had no electricity or running water, and deputies reported finding a large knife within reach of the children. They had been left without food or any means of communication.

Deputies identified the women involved as Sabine Thrift, 59, and Tamara Stoiber, 37. Investigators said Stoiber had left the children in Thrift’s care, but Thrift allegedly refused to watch them. Stoiber claimed she had left briefly to run an errand, but deputies determined she had been gone for several hours.

Thrift was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect. Stoiber was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect and two counts of false imprisonment.

The sheriff’s office emphasized its commitment to child safety and urged the community to report any suspected child abuse or neglect.