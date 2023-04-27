Expand / Collapse search

Two planes collide on the runway at Orlando Executive Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two small planes collided while on the ground at the Orlando Executive Airport Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department. 

The Cessna planes were taxiing on the runway when they made minor contact, officials said in a statement. No one was hurt in the collision.

Crews said the planes suffered minimal damage. 

The Orlando Executive Airport is located about three miles from downtown Orlando and provides 24-hour flight service for corporate travelers.