Two planes collide on the runway at Orlando Executive Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two small planes collided while on the ground at the Orlando Executive Airport Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department.
The Cessna planes were taxiing on the runway when they made minor contact, officials said in a statement. No one was hurt in the collision.
Crews said the planes suffered minimal damage.
The Orlando Executive Airport is located about three miles from downtown Orlando and provides 24-hour flight service for corporate travelers.