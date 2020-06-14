Two Navy pilots killed in plane crash in Dallas County

Two active-duty Navy pilots were killed in a plane crash in Alabama on Wednesday, Navy officials confirmed to Fox News.

A Piper PA-32 crashed two miles southwest of Craig Field in Selma, Ala., a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The civilian aircraft went down at around 4:40 p.m. local time, the spokesperson added.

Both of the deceased were active-duty members of the Navy stationed at the naval base in Pensacola, Fla., the Navy said.

It is unclear if there were other passengers on board the single-engine aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not yet determined the cause of the crash. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.