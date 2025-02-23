Two injured after plane crashes in Lake Dora, officials say

The Brief Both occupants are expected to be OK, according to officials. Crash happened around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. It is not yet known what caused the crash.



Both occupants aboard a plane that crashed into Lake Dora on Sunday afternoon had to receive treatment for injuries, according to officials with the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said an ultralight-style seaplane crashed near the downtown Tavares side of the lake around 2:10 p.m.

One occupant received minor injuries and another was transported to the hospital for facial injuries, according to deputies.

Both occupants are expected to recover from their injuries, according to officials.

It is not yet known what caused the crash.