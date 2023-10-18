Former employee believed to be shooter in murder-suicide at Sarasota veterinary hospital: Investigators

article

Two women are dead after a shooting that is believed to be a murder-suicide inside a Sarasota veterinary hospital Wednesday evening, deputies said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care at around 5:10 p.m. after a call came in about a possible shooter inside the building.

Investigators said two women, including the suspect, were found inside the business with gunshot wounds. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and deputies said the victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she later died.

The woman who shot the victim is believed to be a former employee at KindVet of Sarasota Urgent Care, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities are aware of a social media post that was made prior to the shooting, and they said it could be connected to the incident.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.