TSA at Orlando International Airport find high-capacity magazines in infant's toy

If you are traveling with a gun this holiday season, be sure to pack it in your check-in bag or leave it at home.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers at the Orlando International Airport discovered two high-capacity magazines concealed in an infant's toy. The toy and the box were made to appear as if they were factory sealed.

They said that police confiscated the weapons.

In the same week, a passenger going through TSA security reportedly set off the alarm because she had a firearm concealed in her chest area. The firearm did not have a round chambered but did have a loaded magazine. The ammunition was actually loaded backwards.

The woman was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm, TSA said.

Between November 4 and 17 alone, 205 firearms were found in carry-on bags across America. 176 of those were loaded and 72 had a round chambered.

TSA wants to remind people that you cannot pack your firearm in your carry-on bag. Bringing a firearm to the security checkpoint may lead to a civil penalty of up to $13,333 or an arrest.

"Our mission at TSA is to do everything in our power to make sure you get to your destination safely by keeping dangerous items off planes. The most common explanation we hear from travelers for prohibited items is, 'I forgot it was in my bag.' Don’t be that person. Save yourself some money and embarrassment and thoroughly check your bags for prohibited items before heading to the airport," TSA said.