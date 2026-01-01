Trump veto hits Florida's Miccosukee Tribe amid 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention fight

President Donald Trump issued the first vetoes of his second term this week, blocking two bipartisan bills in a move that carries particular consequences for Florida and signals a willingness to punish critics who have crossed him on other issues.

One veto rejected legislation that would have granted the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida greater control over portions of its tribal lands.

The backstory:

The tribe has been among those suing the Trump administration over an immigration detention facility in the Everglades dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," placing the veto squarely within Florida’s ongoing legal and political battles over immigration enforcement.

Trump acknowledged that opposition in his veto message to Congress.

"The Miccosukee Tribe has actively sought to obstruct reasonable immigration policies that the American people decisively voted for when I was elected," Trump wrote.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida — a Trump ally and former Miami-Dade mayor — had drawn bipartisan support and little controversy before the White House announced the veto Tuesday night. Gimenez and representatives of the Miccosukee Tribe were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Trump also vetoed a separate bill aimed at improving drinking water infrastructure in eastern Colorado, authored by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert. While Trump did not mention Boebert by name in his veto statement, the move followed her break with the president late last year when she joined Democrats to force the release of Justice Department files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Boebert suggested the veto may have been retaliatory.

"I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability," she said in a statement. "Americans deserve leadership that puts people over politics."

In a later interview with Politico, Trump criticized Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and cited cost concerns in explaining the veto, saying, "They’re wasting a lot of money and people are leaving the state. They’re leaving the state in droves. Bad governor."

The Florida-related veto is likely to resonate locally, where disputes over immigration detention in the Everglades have drawn scrutiny from tribal leaders, environmental groups and state officials. The Miccosukee Tribe has argued that the facility threatens tribal sovereignty and sensitive wetlands.

The White House declined to say whether the vetoes were intended as punishment for political opposition, instead pointing to Trump’s written explanations.

Congress can override vetoes with a two-thirds vote in both chambers, but doing so would be difficult in Republican-controlled House and Senate, particularly heading into a midterm election year when many lawmakers are expected to seek Trump’s endorsement.

The Miccosukee land bill and the Colorado water measure both passed with bipartisan backing, underscoring how Trump’s early vetoes are already reshaping legislative calculations — including for Florida lawmakers navigating issues tied closely to tribal rights and immigration policy.