Tractor-trailer swerving on I-75 in Sumter County leads to DUI arrest of driver
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A truck driver is accused of driving under the influence after the tractor-trailer he was driving was seen swerving between lanes on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Numon Azimov, 36, was arrested Wednesday on a DUI charge, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
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An FHP trooper responded to I-75 after several motorists reported seeing a tractor-trailer failing to stay in its lane and nearly colliding with other vehicles.
The trooper saw the tractor-trailer traveling north on the interstate and attempted to pull it over.
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According to the FHP incident report, the trooper saw the tractor-trailer drifting across lanes multiple times and nearly crashing into an SUV.
When the trooper pulled the tractor-trailer over, Azimov was found behind the wheel with "bloodshot, watery eyes," according to the FHP report. He also smelled of alcohol, FHP said.
According to investigators, Azimov admitted to drinking BuzzBallz, a ready-to-drink cocktail. The trooper searched the vehicle and found empty BuzzBallz containers near the driver's seat.
Azimov was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, but has since been released.
The Source: This story was written with information released by Florida Highway Patrol.