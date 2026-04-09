Tractor-trailer swerving on I-75 in Sumter County leads to DUI arrest of driver

The Brief A truck driver was arrested for DUI after the tractor-trailer he was driving was seen drifting across multiple lanes of I-75, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Multiple motorists reported seeing the tractor-trailer failing to stay in its lane and nearly hitting another vehicle. After a trooper pulled him over, the driver admitted to drinking a ready-to-drink cocktail called BuzzBallz.



A truck driver is accused of driving under the influence after the tractor-trailer he was driving was seen swerving between lanes on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Numon Azimov, 36, was arrested Wednesday on a DUI charge, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

An FHP trooper responded to I-75 after several motorists reported seeing a tractor-trailer failing to stay in its lane and nearly colliding with other vehicles.

The trooper saw the tractor-trailer traveling north on the interstate and attempted to pull it over.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

According to the FHP incident report, the trooper saw the tractor-trailer drifting across lanes multiple times and nearly crashing into an SUV.

When the trooper pulled the tractor-trailer over, Azimov was found behind the wheel with "bloodshot, watery eyes," according to the FHP report. He also smelled of alcohol, FHP said.

According to investigators, Azimov admitted to drinking BuzzBallz, a ready-to-drink cocktail. The trooper searched the vehicle and found empty BuzzBallz containers near the driver's seat.

Azimov was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, but has since been released.