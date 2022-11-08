Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 7:30 PM EST, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 1:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Tropical Storm Nicole tracker: Latest forecast track, storm maps, and models

Published 
Updated 1:25PM
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the forecast.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring dangerous storm surge, flooding, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall to parts of Florida, especially those in areas along the eastern coast, when it makes landfall this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here is the latest look at Tropical Storm Nicole's projected track, forecast model, and satellite images.

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole

