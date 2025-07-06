Tropical Storm Chantal weakens to tropical depression after making landfall in South Carolina

The Brief Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall early Sunday in Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, and has since weakened into a depression. It will continue to bring the threat of flooding rain, gusty winds, and rough surf across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. Forecasters are monitoring the system for possible redevelopment if it reemerges over the Atlantic.



Tropical Storm Chantal, which has now weakened to a tropical depression, made landfall early Sunday morning around 4 a.m. EDT in Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough surf to the region, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Chantal weakens: Sunday 11 a.m.

What we know:

The system has since weakened into a tropical depression as it moves inland and is expected to continue losing its tropical characteristics over the next 24 hours. At 11 a.m., Chantal was located near latitude 34.4 North and longitude 79.2 West, moving north at 9 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph and higher gusts.

Storm still poses multiple threats

Looking Ahead:

Despite weakening, the storm still poses a threat of flooding rain, strong wind gusts, and hazardous marine conditions. Offshore wave heights may reach 7 to 9 feet, and blustery, wet weather could impact parts of the Mid-Atlantic beaches into early this week.

While Chantal is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Monday, forecasters say it could possibly reemerge over the Atlantic and reorganize into a depression, a development that will be closely monitored.

All tropical storm warnings discontinued

What we know:

All tropical storm warnings have been discontinued, and no coastal watches or warnings remain in effect. The system’s minimum central pressure is estimated at 1007 millibars.

