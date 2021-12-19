Troopers: Woman killed in crash outside entrance of Cape Canaveral Space Force facility

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Cape Canaveral that killed a woman.

Troopers said a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a concrete traffic barrier outside the entrance of the Cape Canaveral Space Force facility.

It happened overnight into Sunday.

Troopers said the passenger of the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman was killed, while the driver, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the passenger who died was.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.