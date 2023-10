article

Troopers are investigating following a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County early Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the crash at the I-95 southbound exit ramp at Palm Coast Parkway shortly after 1 a.m. There are no roadblocks in the area.

The cause of the crash and the number of vehicles involved are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.