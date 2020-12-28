Travels will notice big changes at Daytona airport as renovation wraps up

Crews are putting the finishing touches on a massive renovation project at the Daytona Beach International Airport.

Airport Director Karen Feaster said the $14 million upgrade, which started before the pandemic, was much needed.

"The terminal was built in 1992, and there’s never been any major renovation to it, so this is all new flooring, lighting, paint, furniture and a lot of tenant accommodations," she said.

"Oh, it looks 100% better, beautiful, yeah, they’re doing a great job," said Lisa Holt, who travels to and from Kentucky to visit family in Daytona.

The airport's main taxi way also got a facelift.

Advertisement

"Did a full rehabilitation of the taxiway from the underground all the way up... LED lighting and what not so it’s in perfect condition ready for air service," Feaster said.

All of the work happening as the airport struggles during the drastic downturn in travelers due to COVID-19.

"April was what we call our rock-bottom month. We were down 94% and there was one day we had 64 travels in and out of the airport that day," Feaster said.

The airport added two new direct flights this month. Feaster hopes more options and a new look will bring a better 2021.