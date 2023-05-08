Here are the airlines U.S. travelers avoid flying with, survey shows

What is your airline of choice? With summer travel set to begin soon, The Vacationer surveyed Americans to see which airline they would avoid flying with at all costs.

Here's how popular airlines ranked on the list:

Spirit Airlines Allegiant Air American Airlines Frontier Airlines Delta Air Lines JetBlue Alaska Airlines Southwest Airlines United Airlines Hawaiian Airlines

More than 21% of survey respondents said they would avoid flying with Spirit Airlines – that percentage represents more than 54 million people, according to the recent census, The Vacationer's website stated. More than 16% chose Allegiant Air, and 14.40% said they would avoid using American Airlines.

Survey results indicate nearly 49% of Americans said they do not avoid flying on any airline, with more than 30% saying the cost of the flight is the most important.

