Travel agent Robert Goodwin ordered to pay back $400K to victims after scam

The Brief Robert Goodwin pleaded guilty to stealing money from families promised a student trip to Europe that never happened. A judge sentenced him to 25 years of probation and ordered him to pay more than $637,000 in restitution. Victims have already received part of the money, but recovering the remaining balance remains uncertain.



A man accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Volusia County families through a fraudulent student travel program has pleaded guilty and been ordered to pay more than $637,000 in restitution.

Robert Goodwin pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft in connection with a scheme that promised students trips to Europe that never took place.

Victims receive partial repayment

What we know:

A Volusia County judge sentenced Goodwin to 25 years of probation and ordered him to repay victims from Seabreeze High School and Flagler College. If he violates the terms of his probation or fails to make restitution payments, he could face prison time.

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Goodwin has already paid $194,000 toward restitution, with the money divided between affected Seabreeze High School and Flagler College families.

More than $443,000 remains outstanding.

Melissa Heller, whose family spent about $7,000 on the canceled trip, said she remains cautiously optimistic about recovering additional funds.

"I will not believe it until I have a check in my hand," Heller said.

Recovery of remaining funds uncertain

What we don't know:

Legal experts say whether victims receive the remaining restitution will depend largely on Goodwin's financial situation.

Former Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Belvin Perry Jr. said collecting the balance could prove difficult if Goodwin lacks significant assets or income.

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However, Perry noted that court-ordered restitution generally cannot be discharged through bankruptcy.

For many victims, the guilty plea and restitution order represent a measure of accountability after months of uncertainty surrounding the failed travel program.