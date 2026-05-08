Trapped at the fuel pump: One person hospitalized after crash at Sam's Club gas station

The Brief Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the Sam’s Club gas station on SW College Road on May 7 after a GMC vehicle crashed into a parked Subaru, pinning two people between the car and a fuel pump. Emergency responders used specialized extrication tools to free the victims, resulting in one person being hospitalized as a trauma alert and two others sustaining minor injuries. The station was temporarily closed following the incident, which also caused a fuel pump to collapse onto a commercial van, though officials confirmed no gas leak or fire occurred.



Two people were pinned between a vehicle and a fuel pump after a car crash at a Sam's Club gas station.

One person was transported to the hospital on a trauma alert, while two others had minor injuries, officials say.

Two people were pinned at a gas pump after a vehicle crash. (Ocala Fire Department)

What we know:

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a Sam's Club gas station on SW College Road in Ocala around 3:50 p.m., May 7 in response to a vehicle crash. No gas leak or fire occurred, officials said.

A GMC vehicle crashed into a parked Subaru at the gas pump – leading to two people being trapped, firefighters said.

A commercial van was also impacted as the fuel pump landed on top of the van during the incident.

Two people were pinned at a gas pump after a vehicle crash. (Ocala Fire Department)

Two trapped at a gas pump

Prior to the crash, one person was putting gas into the Subaru while a second person assisted, the fire department said. When their vehicle was hit by the GMC, both people with the Subaru were trapped, officials said.

Emergency crews used cribbing and extrication tools to free the trapped people, an OFR report said.

One person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, and two others had minor injuries.

What we don't know:

It's not known which of the individuals involved had minor or traumatic injuries.

What's next:

Due to the damage, the Sam's Club Fuel Station was temporarily closed. It's not known when the gas station will reopen.