Teen hit by train while walking along tracks in New Smyrna Beach, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after being struck by a train in New Smyrna Beach. She was airlifted to an Orlando hospital, and police say the crash "appears to be accidental." The investigation is ongoing, and nearby railroad crossings have reopened.



A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a train Wednesday morning in New Smyrna Beach, police said.

The crash happened around 11:48 a.m. near the railroad tracks at Eleanor Avenue, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

The backstory:

The teen was airlifted to an Orlando hospital for treatment. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the incident "appears to be accidental."

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According to police, investigators believed the teen was walking on the tracks at the time of the incident.

"At this time, there is no indication that the incident was an act of self-harm," a police spokesperson told FOX 35 News.

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Railroad crossings at Eleanor Avenue and Wayne Avenue have reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.