Tractor-trailer overturns, spills lumber onto Maitland road

A rollover crash in Maitland caused a large load of lumber to spill onto the road, according to fire rescue officials.

The crash happened on Maitland Boulevard at Orlando Avenue.

A tractor-trailer carrying lumber overturned, spilling the lumber onto the roadway.

A tractor-trailer hauling lumber overturned on Maitland Boulevard, spilling lumber onto the road. (Credit: Maitland Fire Rescue)

Both Maitland Fire Rescue and the police department responded to the scene.

Maitland Boulevard is temporarily closed while crews work to clear the roadway.

No other details about the crash have been released.