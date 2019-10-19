Tractor-trailer overturns as Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor brings strong winds to Central Florida

A tractor-trailer overturned near Lakeland, Florida, late on October 18 as storms prompted tornado warnings in several areas, including parts of Polk County.

This was one of two such incidents, according to local reports. Westbound lanes of Interstate 4 were closed for a number of hours when a second tractor-trailer toppled over hitting a SUV.

As strong winds swept the state, authorities also reported downed power lines and damage to mobile homes in nearby Pinellas County, according to local media.

This video shows police and emergency services responding at the scene of an overturned truck.

Tornado watches remained in place for west-central and southwest Florida, the National Weather Service reported on October 19.

On Saturday morning, The National Hurricane Center said that Nestor weakened from a tropical storm to a Post-Tropical Cyclone.

