Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitors developing western Atlantic disturbance near Florida coast

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is tracking a broad low-pressure system expected to develop Monday or Tuesday off the coast of northeast Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. The disturbance currently maintains a low 20% chance of tropical development over the next seven days as it drifts slowly westward toward the coast. Regardless of whether a formal tropical depression organizes, the system will combine with a stalling frontal boundary to push heavy moisture across Central Florida, keeping regional rain chances elevated.



The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a potential area of disturbed weather off the southeastern United States on this Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Current forecast models show that no tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next 48 hours. However, meteorologists are closely watching early-week developments for potential shifts.

Weather for the week of June 28, 2026.

The NHC is looking to Monday or Tuesday, during which they said formation is possible.

June 27 - Here is the latest update on the disturbance near the southeast U.S. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for details. pic.twitter.com/fM3OLwUYO2 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 27, 2026

Tropical development chances

A low pressure system is expected to form over the west Atlantic in a few days – on the western side of the front.

The overall chance of this system developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next seven days remains low at 20%.

After this time, the system will continue moving west.

Two-day tropical weather update for June 28, 2026. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

Projected paths & regional impacts

Long-range atmospheric models project the weak low-pressure system will begin taking shape off the Southeast coast near northeast Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina by Monday or Tuesday.

Weather for the week of June 28, 2026.

Simultaneously, on Monday, a weak cold front is expected to push off the southeast U.S. coast and extend to the Central Florida peninsula by Tuesday morning.

This cold front is expected to dissipate by Wednesday.