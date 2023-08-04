1 in custody after Tampa International evacuates passengers in Airside F for security sweep: Officials

A person has been taken into custody after Airside F at Tampa International Airport was evacuated Friday evening for a "precautionary" security sweep, officials said.

TPA said the terminal was evacuated while officers with TPA's Police Department conducted the precautionary security sweep.

Passengers who were in Airside F are being re-screened by TSA. Airport officials said there is no threat to safety, and the terminal's operations are expected to resume soon.

All other Airsides at TPA are operating as normal.

Some arriving and departing flight schedules were impacted by the incident, and travelers are urged to check their flight status with their airline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.