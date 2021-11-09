Tourists, social media users taking dangerous measures for photos in Beverly Hills

People come out to Southern California from all over the world, with the photo opportunities being seemingly endless.

But tourists and social media users are taking photos dangerously on a stretch of Canon Drive, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Some of the tourists were spotted laying down in the street for a picture or two – right after they watch cars go by.

FOX 11's Hal Eisner spoke with Beverly Hills' public information officer about visitors taking these dangerous measures for photo opps.

"We don't like to see that," said Keith Sterling, the public information officer. "That's not safe."

Not only is it unsafe, but it is also illegal. One section of the California Vehicle Code reads pedestrians, when entering a roadway, need to yield the right of way to all vehicles so near as to constitute a hazard. Another section reads:

"No pedestrian may suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle that is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard. No pedestrian may unnecessarily stop or delay traffic while in a marked or unmarked crosswalk."

That being said, had a police officer spotted the tourists posing for photos dangerously on Canon Drive, they could have been issued a fine.

