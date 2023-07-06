Tour bus, MTA bus collide in Manhattan, at least 40 injured: FDNY

article

Dozens of people were reportedly injured when a double-decker tour bus and an MTA bus collided in Manhattan on Thursday evening.

The FDNY said the accident happened just after 7 p.m. on East 23rd Street and 1st Avenue near Gramercy Park.

Authorities say there are approximately 40 people injured as a result of the crash.

18 people were taken to nearby hospitals, and none reportedly suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Those injured sustained cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures, and a few head and neck injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.